‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Renewed for Season 5 at Fox

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has been renewed for a fifth season at Fox, Variety has learned.

The Andy Samberg comedy, which debuted in 2013, is a workplace ensemble comedy about a talented-but-carefree police detective, a by-the-book captain and their diverse group of colleagues in Brooklyn’s 99th precinct.

Though the numbers have dipped this current season, hitting a season low of just over 1.7 million overnight viewers in its most recent airing, the police comedy is one of Fox’s longest-running comedies. The show will hit the big 100-episode milestone in its fifth season, likely making a case for the renewal.

Plus, the critically acclaimed series has awards to its name with two Golden Globes, Creative Arts Emmys and an Emmy nomination for star Andre Braughter each season.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” hails from Universal Television and is exec produced by creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur, along with Luke Del Tredici and David Miner. Samberg stars with Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon, Dirk Blocker and Braugher.

Looking ahead at the 2017-2018 season, Fox has also renewed sitcoms “Last Man on Earth,” “The Mick,” and animated comedies “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.”