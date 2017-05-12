‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Renewed for Season 5 at Fox

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
Brooklyn Nine-Nine renewed
Courtesy of Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has been renewed for a fifth season at FoxVariety has learned.

The Andy Samberg comedy, which debuted in 2013, is a workplace ensemble comedy about a talented-but-carefree police detective, a by-the-book captain and their diverse group of colleagues in Brooklyn’s 99th precinct.

Though the numbers have dipped this current season, hitting a season low of just over 1.7 million overnight viewers in its most recent airing, the police comedy is one of Fox’s longest-running comedies. The show will hit the big 100-episode milestone in its fifth season, likely making a case for the renewal.

Related

Gotham Last Man on Earth

Fox Renews ‘Last Man on Earth’ and Gotham’

Plus, the critically acclaimed series has awards to its name with two Golden Globes, Creative Arts Emmys and an Emmy nomination for star Andre Braughter each season.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” hails from Universal Television and is exec produced by creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur, along with Luke Del Tredici and David Miner. Samberg stars with Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon, Dirk Blocker and Braugher.

Looking ahead at the 2017-2018 season, Fox has also renewed sitcoms “Last Man on Earth,” “The Mick,” and animated comedies “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad