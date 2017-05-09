Watch ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Behind the Scenes Video (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox has released a behind the scenes look at the first four seasons of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the hit police comedy sitcom starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher.

The video features the actors and co-creators discussing the progression of the show from the pilot all the way up to the current season. Co-creator and executive producer Dan Goor explains how the tone of the show was set from the very beginning and stemmed from the great comedic chemistry between Samberg and Braugher. Braugher elaborated that the central force behind the show is the family-like quality of the characters.

“Like any family, they’re discovering their strengths and weaknesses and how strong they are when they depend upon each other,” Braugher said.

Many actors felt the show’s strength came through in its ability to meld heartfelt themes with ridiculous, slapstick humor.

The show, which premiered in 2013, follows the detectives of the fictional 99th precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn. Samberg plays Jake Peralta, an immature young detective who nevertheless manages to bring in an impressive number of perps. Braugher is his new commanding officer, Captain Ray Holt, with whom Peralta comes into much conflict over their differing approaches to detective work.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” also stars Chelsea Peretti, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

New episodes of season four air Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox and are available for streaming on FoxNow.

Watch the video above.