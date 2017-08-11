TV News Roundup: Brooke Shields Joins Season 19 of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

In today’s roundup, “Law & Order: SVU” casts Brooke Shields, and LTB Productions released “American M.C” docu-series.

CASTING

Brooke Shields has been tapped for a major recurring role on Season 19 of “Law & Order: SVU,” Variety has confirmed. Details of her character have not been released, although a statement from NBC hinted that her role will shake up Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) world. Shields is repped by UTA. As previously reported, Michael Chernuchin took over showrunning duties from Rick Eid, who left to serve as showrunner on “Chicago PD.” Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer, while Hargitay, Julie Martin, Jonathan Starch, Arthur Forney, Peter Jankowski, are also executive producers. “Law & Order: SVU” returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

RELEASES

“American M.C,” a docu-series from LTB Productions in association with Natural 9 Entertainment, is now available exclusively on iTunes. “American M.C” follows a group of 17 motorcyclists from across the Southwest who come together to form a real motorcycle club. The seven-part series also features guest appearances by Gary Busey and the NFL’s Brian Bosworth.