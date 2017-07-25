‘Broad City’ Creators on Using ‘Trump’ as Expletive: ‘It Sounds So Gross’

The creators of Comedy Central’s “Broad City” discussed their decision to use the word “Trump” as an expletive on the series’ fourth season during the TCA summer press tour on Tuesday.

“We got to a point where, in real life, we’re talking about the current administration, talking about Trump, and it sounds so gross like everyday saying it so many times and we just didn’t want to share air time,” Ilana Glazer said. “He’s got enough. It’s just a different kind of joke.”

Glazer and co-creator Abbi Jacobson also addressed the idea that the show represents a kind of “sneak attack feminism.”

“We had to do sneak attack early on when the conversation was, ‘Are women funny? Can women be hilarious or not so much?'” Jacobson said. “That literally used to be a question that was being asked.”

Season 4 of “Broad City” is set to premiere on Sept. 13. The series follows Glazer and Jacobson as fictional versions of themselves as they try to navigate life in New York.

The fourth season is executive produced by Glazer and Jacobson, along with Paper Kite Productions’ Amy Poehler and Brooke Posch, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, and Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Eric Slovin serves as co-executive Producer along with Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs. This year Glazer and Jacobson directed episodes for the first time, with each directing two full episodes this season. Sarah Babineau and Samantha Schles are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.