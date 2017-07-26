Britt Robertson to Star in Shondaland Drama ‘For the People,’ Jaina Lee Ortiz to Lead ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff

Britt Robertson is set to take over the lead role in the Shondaland ABC legal drama “For the People,” Variety has confirmed.

In “For The People,” Robertson will replace Britne Oldford from the pilot as Sandra, a sensible, intelligent, and independent new public defender who was drawn to work in law because of an injustice inflicted on her family when she was a child. Robertson, who recently starred in Netflix’s “Girlboss,” is repped by Innovative Artists.

“For The People” is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, known as “The Mother Court.” Written by Paul William Davies, the show follows new lawyers working on high-profile cases for the defense and the prosecution.

In addition, Jaina Lee Ortiz has landed the lead role in the untitled “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff at ABC. The spinoff will follow a group of heroic firefighters. It is slated for a midseason launch. The project is being written by “Grey’s” executive producer and co-showrunner Stacy McKee.

The main characters are expected to be introduced in an episode of “Grey’s” this fall. Ortiz, coming off a two-season stint on Fox’s “Rosewood,” is expected to play the female lead. She is repped by WME and Link Entertainment.

Deadline first reported both castings.