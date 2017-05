Brian Yorkey, showrunner and executive producer of Netflix’s hit series “13 Reasons Why,” has inked an overall television deal with Paramount Television, Variety has learned.

The news comes just one day after “13 Reasons Why,” which is produced by Paramount TV, was renewed for a second season.

Under the two-year deal, Paramount TV has exclusive rights to develop, produce and distribute all television projects from Yorkey across broadcast, cable and digital services.

More to come…