Brian Williams has come under fire for calling a U.S. missile strike on Syria “beautiful” Thursday night.

The anchor waxed poetic during his “11th hour” MSNBC show.

“We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two U.S. Navy vessels in the Mediterranean,” Williams said as Pentagon-released video showed three missiles launching into the night sky on their way to a Syrian airfield.

Williams said the images tempted him to quote the late singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen.

And that’s what he did. “I am guided by the beauty of our weapons,” Williams said, a lyric from Cohen’s 1988 song “First We Take Manhattan.” He added, “They are beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments making a brief flight.”

Watch Williams’ segment below.

Twitter quickly pounced on his comments, calling them insensitive to the horrors of war.

“You can support airstrike without glamorizing it,” one critic tweeted.

Jesus Christ — Brian Williams: "I'm guided by the beauty of our weapons" – You can support airstrike without glamorizing it. https://t.co/77tefLFt9g — Yashar (@yashar) April 7, 2017

Some commented on how Williams seem to enjoy the imagery of war.

thoroughly unsurprised by brian williams obscene enjoyment of the jouissance of US military technology — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) April 7, 2017

Brian Williams opens his wallet and out spill dozens of pictures of missile strikes with hearts drawn on them. — Jessie (@NicCageMatch) April 7, 2017

Still others brought up Williams’ six-month suspension from NBC without pay in 2015 for misrepresenting events that occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003, in addition to other stories.

“It’s time for Brian Williams to get fired again,” another tweeted.

I think it's time for Brian Williams to get fired again. — Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) April 7, 2017

Brian Williams is under fire for calling the US strike beautiful. However that story might not be true as it was reported by Brian Williams. — Will Presti (@WillPresti) April 7, 2017

Neither MSNBC or Williams have yet to respond to the criticism.