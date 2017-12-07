Brian Sullivan Promoted to COO of Fox Networks Group

Brian Sullivan has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of Fox Networks Group.

Sullivan succeeds Randy Freer, who was named CEO of Hulu last month. At FNG, Sullivan will serve as head of revenue and distribution for the TV group that encompasses Fox Broadcasting, FX Networks, Fox Sports, National Geographic Partners, and Fox’s international channels group. He reports to 21st Century Fox president Peter Rice.

“Brian is an incredibly talented executive and has been instrumental in leading the direct to consumer efforts across our brands,” said Rice. “Brian’s track record at Sky and his proven expertise in building digital video consumer products has made him an invaluable part of our senior leadership team, and I look forward to working with him to continue to focus and operationalize our revenue, distribution and D2C efforts.”

Sullivan has served as president of Fox Networks’ Digital Group since 2015. With his promotion to COO, FNG’s distribution president Michael Biard and ad revenue chief Joe Marchese will report to Sullivan. Jan Koeppen, head of FNG Europe and Africa, and Carlos Martinez, head of FNG Latin America, report to Sullivan and Rice.

Sullivan’s promotion also gives him a seat on the Hulu board of directors, alongside Rice and Fox Television Group chairman Dana Walden.

“Fox Networks Group’s exceptional portfolio of brands continues to have an unrivaled reach and influence around the world at a time of dramatic transformation for our industry,” Sullivan said. “I look forward to my expanded role as I continue working with FNG’s leadership to grow our business and drive consumer choice in the emerging TV ecosystem.”

Sullivan came to Fox Networks Group after a nearly 20-year run at Sky, the Euro satcaster in which Fox owns 39% stake. He served as CEO of Sky Deutschland and was a key player in developing the Sky Go streaming service, among other accomplishments.