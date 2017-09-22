Brian Strong Joins Fox Sports as SVP, Brand Communications

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Brian Strong has joined Fox Sports as senior VP, brand communications.

In his new role, Strong will be responsible for amplifying Fox Sports’ brand through the elevation of the company’s brand-storytelling strategy. He will lead entertainment, brand, and digital public relations through campaigns, special projects, and key sports and entertainment moments.

He will report to Terri Hines, executive VP, communications for Fox Sports.

Strong most recently worked at Nike, where he served as communications director on the global corporate and North America category communications teams. Working with the global team, he drove storytelling for the company’s corporate-brand narrative. On the North America side, he was responsible for strategic media relations work for the basketball, soccer, football and training categories.

Prior to joining Nike, Strong led his own independent communications consulting firm, the Strong Group, working with brands in the entertainment, art, publishing, beauty, and emerging-markets finance sectors. Previous stops include PR agencies HL Group and Dan Klores Communications. He began his career as a researcher at CBS Sports. He is a graduate of the UNC-Chapel Hill journalism school and its Morehead-Cain merit scholarship program. While at UNC he interned at MSNBC and NBC News.

Marketplace

