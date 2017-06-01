Brendan Fraser Joins FX Anthology Series ‘Trust’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brendan Fraser has been cast in FX’s anthology series “Trust,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Fraser joins in a leading role and will star opposite A-listers Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank. The drama hails from the Academy Award-winning team of Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson.

The first 10-episode installment of “Trust” tells the story of John Paul Getty III, heir to the Getty oil fortune, and is set in 1973 when the young Getty is kidnapped in Rome and his mafia captors are banking on a multi-million dollar ransom. The series is described as being equal parts family history, dynastic saga and examination of the corrosive power of money.

Fraser will play J. Paul Getty’s private investigator, James Fletcher Chace, who is eccentric, but is a master fixer who hails from Texas.

Sutherland will star as J. Paul Getty, the great oil man and founder of the Getty family dynasty; Swank will portray J. Paul Getty III’s mother, Gail Getty; and Harris Dickinson will play kidnap victim, J. Paul Getty III.

Fraser is gearing up to juggle multiple projects this summer. In addition to “Trust,” he is also a series regular on AT&T Audience Network’s series “Condor” from MGM Television and Skydance TV, in which he’ll star alongside Max Irons and Mira Sorvino. Fraser is currently filming “Condor” in Toronto, and will be back-and-forth in the coming months from that set to London and Rome where “Trust” is shooting. The FX series heads into production overseas in June.

Most recently, Fraser appeared in another premium cable series with Showtime’s “The Affair.” Other recent projects include “The Field” and “Texas Rising.” The actor is most well-known for his role in the “Mummy” franchise, plus other films including “GI Joe: The Rise of the Cobra,” “Crash,” “George of the Jungle” and “Bedazzled.”

“Trust” is written by Beaufoy and will be directed by Boyle. Both serve as executive producers with Colson. FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibel Films and Snicket Films Limited are behind the project.

Fraser is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Justin Kroll contributed to this report.