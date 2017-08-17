Brenda Song, Jason Biggs to Star in Freeform’s ‘Angry Angel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brenda Song and Jason Biggs will star in the Freeform original Christmas movie “Angry Angel,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film, which began production this week in Toronto, follows a young woman turned angel, Allison Pyke (Song), who is stuck on Earth and can’t seem to do what is required in order to get into heaven. When the love of her life, Patrick (Ricky Mabe), shows up in New York City, it complicates Pyke’s journey, as well as frustrates her angel mentor Jason Biggs (Biggs). The not-so-merry situation also turns into an unexpected love-triangle with her friend with sometimes benefits, Barker (Andy Favreau). The film will also star Andrew Bachelor.

Freeform was formerly ABC Family and is part of the Disney-ABC television group. Song has a long history with Disney television, having starred in “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and “The Suite Life on Deck.” She has also appeared on “Key and Peele,” “Scandal,” “New Girl,” and “Pure Genius.” She is repped by DPN Talent and Curtis Talent Management.

Biggs got his breakout role in the 1999 high school comedy “American Pie” and would go on to star in several of its sequels. He has also appeared in the films like “Saving Silverman” and “Loser.” On the TV side, Biggs appeared in “Orange Is the New Black,” “The Good Wife,” and lent his voice to the animated series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” He is repped by UTA and Managment 360.

Produced by Olive Bridge Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television, Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz will serve as executive producers. “Angry Angel” will premiere in November 2017.

The film will be a part of Freeform’s annual “Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas,” which begins on Saturday, November 18th. The annual countdown will feature classic Christmas titles like “Elf,” “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish,” “Home Alone,” and many more. The full slate for “Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas” and “25 Days of Christmas” will be announced at a later date.