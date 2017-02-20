Brenda Buttner, a senior business correspondent for “Bulls & Bears” on Fox News, has died of cancer. She was 55.

Her Fox News co-worker Neil Cavuto made the announcement in an emotional tribute on Monday.

“Brenda was among the very first to put a kind female face to this once-stayed old male batch of the business,” Cavuto said. “She took stock of life more than stock in life.”

Eric Bolling, another Fox News colleague, tweeted his condolences as well.

“Our colleague and my friend Brenda Buttner passed today. She fought cancer heroically. RIP Brenda. We will miss you.”

Before joining Fox News, Buttner hosted “The Money Club” on CNBC and served as a Washington correspondent for the cabler in the early ’90s.

She is survived by her two daughters.