Bravo has appointed Rachel Smith senior vice president, development. She will oversee development for all of the cable channel’s unscripted programming, reporting to Frances Berwick, president, lifestyle networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Smith previously served as senior VP of current programming for Bravo. In that role she oversaw original series including “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Don’t Be Tardy…,” “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” in addition to upcoming series such as “Summer House,” “Relative Success with Tabatha,” and “First Family of Hip Hop.”

“Rachel’s contributions to the Bravo current team have proven invaluable,” said Berwick. “Given her track record of success and her extensive development background, she is exceptionally qualified to spearhead the development of Bravo’s next generation of top quality content.”

Smith joined Bravo in 2013. She had previously been vice president of original programming at BBC America, where she worked on shows such as “Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan,” “Royally Mad with Cat Deeley,” “Richard Hammond’s Crash Course,” “The Nerdist with Chris Hardwick” and “Almost Royal.” Previous stints included the Independent Film Channel, Discovery Fit and Health, and Planet Green. She also worked at Bravo from 1995 to 2000, on shows such as “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” and “The Kathy Griffin Show.”