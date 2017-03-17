Bravo Media has hired Noah Samton as senior vice president of current production, Variety has learned.

“Noah has a proven track record of delivering high-quality unscripted content across multiple brands,” said Shari Levine, Bravo’s executive vice president of current production. “His extensive knowledge base of the industry and his well-earned reputation make him a valuable asset to the Bravo team.” Samton will report to Levine in his new role.

Based in New York, Samton will lead a team overseeing original unscripted series including “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” “Don’t Be Tardy…,” and “Summer House,” as well as the upcoming series “Relative Success with Tabatha Coffey,” and the recently announced “Stripped,” both premiering later this year.

Prior to joining Bravo, Samton was the vice president of current programming at Truly Original, where he served as executive producer on Bravo’s “Summer House” and “Shahs of Sunset” among many others. Before Truly Original, Samton was a freelance executive producer, working with production companies on series for TNT, HGTV, Spike, VH1, Bravo and Oxygen.

He began his career at the NBA, where he worked for ten years and held several positions from production assistant to showrunner. During that time, he acted as showrunner for the long running ABC series “Inside Stuff,” and produced events with NBA players, celebrities and on-air talent including the Olympics, NBA All-Star games and the NBA Finals.

Samton received a BA in Creative Writing from Bard College. He lives in New York City with his wife and two children.