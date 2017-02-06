Bravo is switching up its on-air look.

The NBCUniversal cabler is changing its logo and the sound of its iconic jingle — updates that the network is referring to as a “brand refresh.” The new elements will roll out in connection with Tuesday’s debut of the scripted drama “Imposters.”

Instead of the bright blue Bravo speech bubble, the revised logo is black and white with sleeker font and rectangular shape. And that “only on Bravo” voice-over that you hear in your head as you’re reading this? That will be less auto-tuned and become more natural in tone. Plus, “By Bravo” will no longer be the net’s tagline, though it will be used occasionally.

“The last time we changed our look was seven years ago, and our programming has changed since then and obviously life has changed, society has changed, and it was time to take a modern look at how we were presenting ourselves,” said Amy Troiano, Bravo’s senior VP of creative. “We wanted to continue to appeal to our core viewers who love us and are loyal to us, but this was a chance to expand even to our casual viewers with a new look.”

The logo is the most noticeable change. Troiano said the new design was chosen after research that reinforced the strong connection of the talk bubble image to the network. “We knew we wanted to keep that,” she said. “We didn’t want to lose it, but we were happy to see it change and modernize it.”

Bravo execs emphasized that the refresh is not a signal of any significant changes to the network a la its sibling network Oxygen, which days ago announced it will be revamped to become a crime network.)

Bravo will still be home to the Housewives and all the unscripted fare, such as “Top Chef,” “Below Deck” and Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live.” But in recent years, the cable net has jumped into scripted content with “Girlfriends Guide to Divorce,” “Odd Mom Out” and the latest entry, the twisty-turny sudser “Imposters.”

With so much new programming, Bravo’s creative team wanted a network image that would better showcase the wider variety of shows.

“We really wanted something that prioritized our footage over our graphics. We had done heavy graphics for so long, which was very groundbreaking in the cable world for so long,” Troiano explained. “This is a way to give a very direct, to the point, no-clutter look at Bravo and our programming.”

Bravo’s color palette will become more gender-neutral, marking a continued effort to bring male viewers to the network.

“We have ‘Real Housewives,’ which interestingly a lot of men watch,” Troiano said. “But we also have a lot more shows that we’re seeing more males come to.”