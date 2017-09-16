Bravo Scraps Anna Wintour-Tina Brown Scripted Series ‘All That Glitters’

Bravo has pulled the plug on “All That Glitters,” a scripted event series based on the friendship and rivalry between magazine editors Anna Wintour and Tina Brown.

Sources tell Variety that producers are actively looking to find a new home for the project.

Announced as a series order ahead of NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in May, “All That Glitters” hailed from “The Walking Dead” executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and “Masters of Sex” executive producer Judith Verno. Lawrence Konner and Mark Rosenthal were set to write and exec producing. Universal Cable Productions and Sony Pictures Television were producing.

“All That Glitters” was billed as presenting the “true story” of the behind the scenes rivalry, relationship and “remarkable ascent” of pop-culture icons of “Vogue” editor Wintour and Tina Brown of “Vanity Fair” and “The New Yorker,” per Bravo’s description in May. As both bold and driven women fight their way to the top of a male-dominated industry driven by greed and betrayal, they each find new paths to change the world around them — Tina, through the intersection of high-culture and celebrity, and Anna with an instinct for high fashion and emerging talent.

Though Bravo has ventured into scripted programming with series such as “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce” and “Odd Mom Out,” it is primarily known as a hub for less expensive unscripted programming. The move to reverse the series order for “All That Glitters” comes as other cable competitors such as A&E, WGN America, and MTV have retreated from forays into scripted in the face of intense investment in original drama and comedy programming from streaming services.