“The Sackett Sisters” is filling up its family tree.

The Tina Fey-produced comedy pilot at NBC has cast Bradley Whitford in a lead role, Variety has learned. Whitford joins previously announced star, Busy Philipps.

“The Sackett Sisters” is a single-camera comedy about the Sackett family, which is reunited when two estranged sisters perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together. Whitford will play the character, Henry Sackett. Philipps will play one of the sisters, and the other sibling is still being cast, though insiders tell Variety a comic actress is in negotiations.

The pilot hails from “30 Rock” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” writer Luke Del Tredici, who will executive produce with Fey, Robert Carlock, and David Miner. Universal Television is producing with Fey’s Little Stranger shingle.

Whitford has courted a few pilot offers this season, both in comedy and drama. Lately, Whitford has earned critical praise for his role on Amazon’s “Transparent” for which he won an Emmy. He flexed his comedy muscles with a small arc on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Whitford has deep ties to NBC, having starred on “The West Wing” for its entire run. He also has a guest appearance coming up on the “Chicago Justice” crossover.

Whitford is repped by ICM.