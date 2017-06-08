Brad Pitt Delivers Grim Weather Forecast: ‘There Is No Future’

The future looks dark, as in bleak … or bright, like a ball of fire. Either way, it’s not looking good, according to Brad Pitt, who made a surprise appearance on “The Jim Jefferies Show” this week to give a weather report in light of President Donald Trump’s decision to back out of the Paris climate accord.

“To help us understand climate change and what it means for the world, here’s our own ‘Jim Jeffries Show’ weather man,” the show’s host introduced the clip. “How’s it looking out there, weather man?”

The camera cut to Pitt, who wore a tan suit and a wide, brown patterned tie, and stood in front of an apocalyptic looking map of the world. “So things are going to be getting warmer in this area here,” Pitt said, waving his hand across the Eastern Hemisphere, “and this area here,” as he gestured to the West.

“Do you have any future forecasts for us?” Jefferies asked. “There is no future,” Pitt replied.

The whole surprise bit lasted less than 60 seconds. Pitt was promoting his new Netflix movie, “War Machine,” in which he stars as a four-star general.

Pitt has a history of environmental activism beyond silly sketches on Comedy Central and posing for magazine photoshoots in national parks. He was one of many celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Moore, and Better Midler to make statements opposing Trump’s decision to leave the landmark effort to reduce worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.

See the full clip below: