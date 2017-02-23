Brad Garrett has been cast in CBS’ pilot “The Get,” a drama about a team of investigative journalists.

Garrett is set to play Bill, described as a hardworking reporter who has spent his life working up to the position of executive producer. He joins existing cast member Emayatzy Corinealdi, who will play Noelle, described as a fearless journalist who never backs down from a story she cares about.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, “The Get” follows a team of tireless internet journalists as they pursue and expose stories of injustice using their unconventional investigative techniques in today’s anything-goes world of reporting.

The pilot hales from writer and executive producer Bridget Carpenter and CBS Television Studios. Carpenter previously served as showrunner on Hulu time-travel drama “11.22.63,” which she executive produced with J.J. Abrams. She was a consulting producer on the first season of Abrams’ HBO sci-fi drama “Westworld.” Her other television credits include Sundance TV’s “The Red Road,” NBC’s “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights,” and “Dead Like Me.” James Strong is also executive producing and directing the pilot.

Should the pilot go to series, it would mark a return to CBS for Garrett, who starred for nine seasons on “Everybody Loves Raymond.” More recent credits for the actor include season two of FX’s “Fargo” and an episode of NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Garrett is represented by UTA, Management 360, and attorney Michael Gendler.