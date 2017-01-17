Just as nature abhors a vacuum, so too does a show abhor a showrunner vacancy. With “Bosch” topper Eric Overmyer decamping to “The Man in the High Castle” as its showrunner, executive producer Daniel Pyne will be the new showrunner for “Bosch.”

To assist, “House of Cards” executive producer — and frequent Pyne collaborator — John Mankiewicz will be joining “Bosch” as an exec producer. Overmyer remains an exec producer on the series.

Among Pyne’s film credits are “The Manchurian Candidate” and “The Sum of All Fears.” He made his directorial debut with the indie cult film “Where’s Marlowe?”, which he co-wrote with Mankiewicz. Together, they also created and produced “The Street,” a syndicated police procedural starring Stanley Tucci, and “The Marshal.” Pyne’s television work includes “Alcatraz” and “Miami Vice,” on which he and Mankiewicz first worked together.

Mankiewicz has served as an exec producer on “House of Cards” for the last four seasons. His credits include “Miami Vice,” “Tales From The Crypt” and “The Mentalist.” As a journalist, he has written for Rolling Stone, Esquire and, most recently The New Yorker. His screenplay adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novella Rape: A Love Story, starring Nicolas Cage, will be released in 2017.

Based on the Harry Bosch novels by Michael Connelly, “Bosch” stars Titus Welliver as the eponymous detective, and is currently in production on season three, following a recently announced a fourth season pickup. The series was developed for television by Overmyer (Treme, and is executive produced by Overmyer, Henrik Bastin from Fabrik Entertainment, Pieter Jan Brugge, Pyne, Mankiewicz, and Connelly. Welliver also serves as producer.