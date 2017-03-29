“Bones” went out on a high note for its series finale Tuesday night. After more than 200 episodes, 12 seasons, and nearly as many time slots, the venerable Fox procedure drew a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and an average audience of 4.19 million, its biggest numbers all season.

Before the big “Bones” finale, the episode of “New Girl” in which Schmidt’s first name was revealed brought in a 0.9 in the demo and 2.19 million viewers. “The Mick” matched in the demo but brought in an audience of 2.35 million.

Granted, “Bones” didn’t win the night in the demo. NBC’s “The Voice” did, as usual, with a 2.1 demo rating and an audience of 9.98 million. Two new installments of “Trial and Error” sunk to a 1.0 and 0.8 each, with audiences of 4.56 million and 3.37 million. “Chicago Fire” dipped slightly from last week to a 1.4 demo rating and 6.61 million viewers.

And CBS’ “NCIS” won the total viewer crown, as is also usual. “NCIS” brought in a 1.6 demo rating and 14.04 million viewers. “Bull” came in at a 1.3 and 10.84 million viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” pulled in a 1.1 and 9.18 million viewers.

Over on The CW, “The Flash” came in with a slightly down 0.8 in the demo and 2.36 million. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” weighed in with a steady 0.6 and 1.64 million viewers.

ABC’s Tuesday comedies were in repeats for the night. The finale of its “People Icons” docuseries drew a 0.5 in the demo and 2.17 million viewers.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam, and many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.