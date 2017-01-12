The final chapter of “Bones” premiered earlier this month, and with Season 12 underway, only 10 episodes of the long-running crime procedural are left to air.

But, is this season really the end — or could the cast return for a reunion down the road?

Given the current nostalgia-filled television landscape, especially on Fox, which is home to revivals for “24,” “Prison Break,” and “The X-Files,” reporters asked the “Bones” cast and producers if they would ever be interested in a reboot or reunion series in the future.

“I think those things are always possible, and very desirable,” creator Hart Hanson responded at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday in Pasadena, Calif.

With no real plans for a reunion underway — the show hasn’t even ended yet, after all — the cast weighed in on whether they would return for any sort of revival.

David Boreanaz said, “It’s very hard for me to answer that question, honestly. I don’t know what’s going to happen in six hours. Everything is possible in life, but I tend to like to go forward, I don’t like to go backwards…in general, I don’t like reunions and I don’t like to go back.”

Emily Deschanel said that while she wouldn’t rule out the idea, she wouldn’t do a reunion anytime soon.

“I would like some time before I consider that,” Deschanel said. “We put 12 years into the show and that’s not nothing…it will be very weird and emotional to say goodbye, and then next week to be like, ‘Okay! We’re coming back!’ That’s not to say I wouldn’t consider it, but I think we need some time.”

Likewise, Boreanaz added, “I’ve grown with this character for 12 seasons. I love him. He’s great.”

Aside from chatting about potential reunions, the panelists also discussed the show coming to an end, and Hanson confirmed that the show was canceled, rather than it being a mutual decision to wrap up.

“It wasn’t our decision. We were told it was our last year. It wasn’t that we called that network and said, ‘We’d like to finish now,'” Hanson said. “I’m not sure anyone is terribly upset or terribly shocked that it’s our last year.”

Deschanel weighed in, saying, “It wasn’t our decision,” but then added, “We had a really good run!”

Whether there’s more “Bones” in the future or not, the cast says fans will be happy with how the series wraps up in the final 12 episodes. In Deschanel’s opinion, the show ends in a “very satisfying way.”

Take a look back at “Bones” with this new video, which was released by Fox during TCA: