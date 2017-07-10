TV News Roundup: ‘BoJack Horseman’ Sets Season 4 Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, “BoJack Horseman’s” fourth season has a premiere date, and “Graves” and “The Oath” have acquired new cast members.

DATES

Season 4 of adult animated comedy “BoJack Horseman” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on Sept. 8. The release date was announced via the show’s official Twitter account. “Bojack Horseman” stars Will Arnett as the titular horse, with supporting roles from Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, and Paul F. Tompkins, and was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

AMC has announced that the second half of “Fear the Walking Dead‘s” third season will return Sept. 10 with two back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. With eight episodes left, “Fear the Walking Dead” is the number two-ranked drama in the cable ratings and is produced by Dave Erickson, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert.

Oxygen’s crime series “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway” is slated to premiere Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The first installment of the true crime franchise uncovers the 2005 disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway. Holloway, who disappeared on the island of Aruba, was never found. Now, 12 years later, her father, Dave Holloway, is following what he believes to be the most credible lead to date: a detailed first-hand account from a man who claims to know the whereabouts of his daughter’s remains, and the hope of finally getting a conviction of Joran van der Sloot. Viewers will follow Dave and T.J. Ward, the family’s private investigator, in the decade-long pursuit to uncover what really happened to Natalee. “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway” is produced by Brian Graden Media.

CASTING

Juliette Lewis has been cast as recurring character Bailey Todd in season two of EPIX’s “Graves.” Bailey Todd is a hard-living, no-nonsense music manager and producer out of New York who shows up at Samantha’s trailer with the idea that she might have what it takes to be the next big thing. Lewis is represented by United Talent Agency and Untitled Entertainment.

J.J. Soria has joined the cast of Crackle’s “The Oath,” starring Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict, Katrina Law, Arlen Escarpeta, and Sean Bean. Soria will play Officer Pete Ramos, partner and friend of Officer Steve Hammond (Kwanten) and second-in-command of the Ravens cop gang. Ramos is streetwise with a nervous energy and a family man who is driven by the need to prove himself worthy of his wife who comes from wealth and privilege. Soria is represented by Pakula/King & Associates and David Dean Management.

DEALS

CNN and Hulu have announced that they have struck a new content deal for six series and two films produced by the news network. This is the first such deal between CNN and Hulu for CNN Films, the network’s brand for nonfiction documentaries, and the second deal with CNN Original Series, the network’s brand for nonfiction series content. The new deal includes the film “9/11 Fifteen Years Later,” a co-production with Goldfish Pictures available now, and “The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House,” an original film production by the network, which will be available in July.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox Network Group has announced Oliver Dizon as its new executive vice president of pricing and planning for advertising sales. Dizon will oversee advertising inventory and revenue management strategy for FNG’s portfolio of networks. He will report to FNG president of advertising revenue Joe Marchese. Dizon most recently served as senior vice president of sales revenue management and client services for ESPN, where he oversaw the strategic and tactical planning and pricing of all its television networks and its digital advertising assets. In that role, Dizon also led ESPN’s overall marketplace evaluation, P&L revenue analysis, and development of long-term and short-term ad sales strategy.

AWARD SHOWS

Michelle Obama will present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver at the 25th ESPY Awards. Shriver is being honored with the award for her dedication to using the power of sports to empower individuals with intellectual disabilities to become acknowledged and celebrated members of society. Shriver was a resolute champion for the rights of people with intellectual disabilities and her legacy lives on through Special Olympics, the global movement she founded in 1968. The award will be presented posthumously, and Shriver’s son Timothy will accept the award on behalf of his mother. The ESPYs, hosted by Peyton Manning, will take place Wednesday, July 12 and air live at 8 p.m. on ABC.