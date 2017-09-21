‘BoJack Horseman’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
'BoJack Horseman' Renewed for Season 5

BoJack Horseman” has been renewed for Season 5, Netflix announced Thursday.

The announcement came in the form of a video posted to the show’s social media channels, which show a “clingy netflix exec” texting BoJack to share the news of the renewal. Watch the video below.

The animated series stars Will Arnett as BoJack, the failed legendary ‘90s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom “Horsin’ Around,” who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships.

Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback. The series also features the voices of Paul F. Tompkins and Alison Brie.

Season 4 launched globally on Netflix on Sept. 8 and received widespread critical acclaim. The season currently has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The season saw BoJack coming to grips with his identity after disappearing at the end of Season 3, while his friend Mr. Peanutbutter (Tompkins) makes a bid for governor. Todd, meanwhile, explores his life without BoJack, and comes to terms with the fact that he is asexual.

The series was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, who also executive produces. Steven A. Cohen, Noel Bright, Arnett, and Paul also serve as executive producers. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and animated by LA-based ShadowMachine. The show is a Tornante Production, brought to life by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad