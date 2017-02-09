HBO has pacted with Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite production banner to develop a comedy project to star “Bob’s Burgers” actor John Roberts.

The project marks the first collaboration for Poehler’s Universal TV-based shingle with HBO. “Edison” revolves around a 40-year-old real estate broker who dreams of living in New York but is stuck in his hometown of Edison, N.J.

Roberts is writing the script with fellow “Bob’s Burgers” voice actor H. Jon Benjamin. Roberts, Benjamin, Poehler, and her partner in Paper Kite, Brooke Posch, will exec produce with 3 Arts’ Dave Becky.

Paper Kite just nabbed a pilot order for an ABC comedy, “Household Name,” to star Carol Burnett. It’s also the production banner behind Comedy Central’s “Broad City” and Hulu’s “Difficult People.”

(Pictured: Amy Poehler, John Roberts)