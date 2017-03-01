“Saturday Night Live” veteran Bobby Moynihan will star in the CBS comedy pilot “Me, Myself and I,” Variety has learned.

Moynihan signing on to topline the broadcast comedy signals his potential exit from “Saturday Night Live,” on which he has been a staple since 2008. Should the CBS pilot go to series, Moynihan’s departure would mark the latest shake-up on “SNL,” following high-profile departures of Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah, who also left for other scripted series over the past year. Currently in his ninth season on “SNL,” Moynihan is one of the longest-running cast members, alongside Kenan Thompson.

Upon Variety‘s request, NBC did not comment on Moynihan’s future status on “SNL.”

“Me, Myself and I” examines one man’s life over 50 years. The show will focus on three distinct periods in his life: as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042 — Moynihan will play the present day man, Alex Riley, a lifelong inventor who is always trying to glimpse into the future, but to get over his current case of inventor’s block, Alex must instead look to his past.

Also starring in the CBS pilot are Brian Unger, who will play Ron, teenage Alex’s new stepfather, who is initially intimidating, but will ultimately become the guiding figure throughout Alex’s life. Helen Coleman will also star, playing adult Abby who inherited her dad’s love of basketball and become the general manager for the Chicago Bulls in 2042.

The single-cam comedy hails from writer Dan Kopelman, who will executive produce with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Randall Einhorn, who will direct the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Kapital Entertainment are producing.

Moynihan is repped by UTA, Odenkirk-Provissiero Ent, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris + Klein.