In today’s pilot news, both Bobby Lee and Diona Reasonover have been cast as series regulars in separate broadcast projects, Variety has learned.

Lee will appear in the ABC pilot “Splitting Up Together” opposite Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson. The show, which hails from executive producer Ellen DeGeneres, is the story of Lena (Fischer) and Martin (Hudson), whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs in the guest apartment.

Lee will play the role of Arthur, Martin’s best friend. What he lacks in courage, he makes up for with sincerity and encourages Martin and Lena to reunite.

The pilot was written by Emily Kapnek and directed by Dean Holland. Kapnek, DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen, and Hella Joof will serve as executive producers. DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Kapnek’s Piece of Pie Productions are producing with Warner Bros. Television.An alum of “MADtv,” Lee recently appeared in the Netflix series “Love.” He has also appeared in the films “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” and “Keeping Up With the Joneses.” He is repped by CAA, Leviton Management and Isaac Dunham at Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.

Reasonover has joined the NBC pilot “Relatively Happy,” which will star Genevieve Angelson, Jon Rudnitsky and Jane Lynch. The multi-cam comedy follows Heather (Angelson) and Henry (Rudnitsky), a brother and sister who wind up living together for the first time since they were kids, after one of them suffers a big loss. They become each other’s wingmen, shoulder to cry on, best friend and punching bag as they navigate love, loss and work while helping to get each other “un-stuck.” Lynch will play Bobbi, a divorce attorney who is Henry’s mentor and “father figure.”

Reasonover has been cast in the role of Sydney, a first-year resident in an ER in the Bronx. She is Heather’s best friend, confidant, and neighbor who lives upstairs with her boyfriend, who’s an EMT.

“Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and Jeff Astrof wrote the half-hour pilot, which will be directed by James Burrows. Mutchnick, Astrof and Burrows are executive producers of the pilot from Too Mutch Ink, Barge Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

This is the second consecutive year that Reasonover has been cast in a broadcast pilot — last season, she was set to star in Courtney Cox’s Fox pilot “Charity Case,” which ultimately did not get greemlit. Previously, she starred in the TBS sitcom “Clipped,” and has also has smaller gigs on shows such as “Two Broke Girls,” “Superstore,” Girl Meets World” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” She is repped by CAA, Principato Young and attorney Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.