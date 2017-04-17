Netflix has released the first trailer and premiere date for “Bloodline” Season 3, which will be the final season of the drama series.

The 10-episode third season will premiere May 26. In the series, the Rayburns are hard-working pillars of their Florida Keys community, but their past contains dark secrets that they hope remain buried. Paranoia and mistrust build as lies pile up, alliances are shattered and an unthinkable crime takes place. The tight-knit family’s formerly harmonious relationship deteriorates, and good people are forced to consider doing very bad things.

“Bloodline” stars Emmy winner Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Ben Mendelsohn — who won an Emmy for his role on the show in 2016 — Linda Cardellini and Norbert Leo Butz. It was created and is executive-produced by the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated writers and executive producers Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman, and Glenn Kessler. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.

The show films in Florida, where its first and second seasons were covered under the state’s entertainment tax incentives, but Florida opted to discontinue its credits program last year, making the series a more costly proposition moving forward.