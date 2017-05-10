‘Blindspot’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
'Blindspot' Renewed Season 3 NBC
Courtesy of NBC

Blindspot” has been renewed for Season 3 at NBCVariety has learned.

The series follows a mysterious woman known only as Jane Doe who is found in Times Square with her memory erased and her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as she and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed.

The series stars Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ukweli Roach, Luke Mitchell, Michelle Hurd and Archie Panjabi. Creator and writer Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jeff F. King. Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Quinn’s House produce.

More to come…

    1. Dunstan says:
      May 10, 2017 at 2:44 pm

