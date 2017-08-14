‘Blindspot’ Team Sets Political Drama at NBC with Put Pilot Commitment

“Blindspot” executive producers Greg Berlanti and Martin Gero have scored a put pilot commitment for a new political drama at NBC, Variety has confirmed.

Currently titled “Republic,” the one-hour drama would follow the newly minted female Chief of Staff to a moderate Republican President. With their administration in dire crisis, they find themselves under fire from extremists on both sides, defending their well-intentioned actions both politically and legally.

Berlanti and Gero will executive produce, with Alex Berger writing and executive producing. Berlanti Productions’ Sarah Schechter will also executive produce. Berlanti Productions, Quinn’s House, and Warner Bros. Television will produce. Both Berlanti and Gero are repped by WME.

This is the latest collaboration between Berlanti and Gero. In addition to “Blindspot,” the two also executive produce the upcoming ABC drama series “Deception.” That series follows a Las Vegas magician who begins working with the FBI as a “consulting illusionist.” It does not currently have a premiere date but is expected to launch at midseason.

Berlanti is one of the most prolific television producers of his generation. He currently has 10 shows either on the air or about to debut across multiple networks. He is also the architect of the the DC Comics television universe that has been built up at The CW, with the shows “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and the upcoming DC digital series “Titans.”