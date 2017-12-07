David Hornsby, Blake Anderson to Write, Star in Family Comedy in Development at CBS

CBS is developing a comedy from Blake Anderson and David Hornsby, with both attached to star if the project moves forward.

The currently untitled single camera comedy would follow a high-strung father (Hornsby) who must deal with a new family dynamic when his ex-wife marries a younger, free-spirited dude (Anderson) who becomes the stepdad to his children. Anderson and Hornsby wrote the project and will also serve as executive producers. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Hornsby is well known to comedy fans for his role as Matthew “Rickety Cricket” Mara on the FXX series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” on which he has also served as a writer and executive producer. He also starred in and created the comedy series “How to Be a Gentleman” opposite Kevin Dillon as well as co-created and lent his voice to the FX animated series “Unsupervised.” He is also set to recur in the upcoming NBC drama “Good Girls.”

Anderson is best known for his work on the Comedy Central series “Workaholics,” which he co-created and starred in with his friends Adam Devine and Anders Holm along with Adam Newachek, Connor Pritchard, and Dominic Russo. His other acting credits include “The Big Bang Theory,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Arrested Development,” and the feature film “Dope.”

Anderson is repped by WME, Avalon Management, Inc, and Morris Yorn Barnes. Hornsby is repped by WME and Rise Management.