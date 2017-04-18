“Black-ish” is expanding its TV footprint, securing off-network syndication deals at both BET Networks and FX Networks.

Disney-ABC has also completed broadcast syndication sales for the sitcom, which has been cleared in more than 90% of the country with Tribune Broadcasting as the core station group for its launch in fall 2018 when the award-winning comedy also begins airing on FX and BET.

The rich sales deals come as the broadcast networks are making decisions for their bubble shows. Though “Black-ish” is a shoo-in for a fourth season with critical praise, steady numbers and a slew of high-profile awards and nominations, the syndication news essentially confirms its renewal for Season 4.

Earlier this year, “Black-ish” also landed an SVOD deal to stream its first two seasons on Hulu.

According to Deadline, who first broke news of the cable deals, BET was first to nab the “Black-ish” rights for a license fee of more than $500,000 per episode, while FX Networks then came in for the shared window of around $300,000 per episode. It remains to be seen whether “Black-ish” will air on FX or FXX, which is focused on comedy.