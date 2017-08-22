Common to Lead Starz ‘Black Samurai’ Series From RZA, Jerry Bruckheimer

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Common Chrysalis Ball
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Common is set to play the lead role in a new Starz series based on the “Black Samurai” book series, the network announced Tuesday.

The series, which is currently in development, will follow Robert Sand (Common), a highly-trained American Army Ranger whose life is transformed when he meets a legendary Japanese master who invites him to train as a samurai. After his beloved sensei and samurai brothers are killed by mercenaries, Sand is thrust on a worldwide journey of both revenge and self-discovery.

Jerry Bruckheimer will executive produce through his Jerry Bruckheimer Television banner. Common will will also executive produce through his Freedom Road Productions. Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Mitchell Diggs will also executive produce for Wu Films.

More to come…

