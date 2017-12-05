Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Episode ‘USS Callister’ (Watch)

Netflix has released an episodic trailer for “USS Callister,” a feature length installment in the upcoming fourth season of “Black Mirror.”

Set in space, the story of “USS Callister” follows a new crew member (Cristin Milioti) adjusting to life on the ship, led by a bemused captain (Jesse Plemons). The style of the ship and the missions on which the crew embarks throw back to the sci-fi programming of the 1970s and what those creators imagined the future could be. However, like with all “Black Mirror” episodes, the story is actually set in a near-futuristic world from our own.

“USS Callister” boasts a cast of television heavy-hitters, including Plemons (“Fargo”), Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother”), Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”) and Michaela Coel (“Chewing Gum”). The episode is written by “Black Mirror” co-creator Charlie Brooker and William Bridges and is directed by Toby Haynes.

In addition to “USS Callister,” the episodes of the fourth season of “Black Mirror” are “Arkangel,” starring Rosemarie Dewitt and directed by Jodie Foster; “Black Museum,” starring Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, Babs Olusanmokun and Aldis Hodge, and directed by Colm McCarthy; “Crocodile,” starring Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar, and directed by John Hillcoat; “Hang the DJ” starring Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden, and directed by Tim Van Patten; and “Metalhead” starring Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer, and directed by David Slade.

See the key art for “USS Callister” below:

Watch the trailer for “USS Callister” below: