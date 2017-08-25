Netflix Announces ‘Black Mirror’ Season 4 Episode Titles, Cast, Teaser

Netflix has announced the episode titles and cast for “Black Mirror’s” fourth season, which will premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Since “Black Mirror” is an anthology series, each episode is designed as a standalone story. Each one explores the theme of “collective unease with the modern world,” depicting various new ways advanced technology transforms lives – from rating every interaction to uploading one’s consciousness after death to virtually live forever.

The episodes listed below are in alphabetical order and do not necessarily reflect the order they will be presented in when available for streaming. Series creator Charlie Brooker has written every episode of the fourth season.

“Arkangel” stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague. It is directed by Jodie Foster.

"Black Museum" stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun. It is directed by Colm McCarthy.

"Crocodile" stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar. It is directed by John Hillcoat.

"Hang the DJ" stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden. It is directed by Tim Van Patten.

"Metalhead" stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer. It is directed by David Slade.

"USS Callister" stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel. It is directed by Toby Haynes. Brooker has co-written this episode with William Bridges.

Watch the teaser for “Black Mirror” season four below: