Charlie Brooker Calls 2017 Too ‘on the Nose’ to Be ‘Black Mirror’ Episode While Accepting Emmy for ‘San Junipero’

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Black Mirror
CBS

Black Mirror: San Junipero” won the Primetime Emmy Award for best television movie Sunday night. The movie is the fourth episode of the third season of the Netflix anthology series “Black Mirror.”

Written by Charlie Brooker, the movie stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis. The speech was Brooker’s second the evening after winning the category for writing for a limited series, movie or drama as well.

Related

Emmys

Emmy Award Winners: Updating Live

“I have heard 2017 described as being trapped, like being trapped in one long unending ‘Black Mirror’ episode,” Brooker said. “But I like to think if I had written it, it wouldn’t be quite so on the nose with all this sort of Nazis and hate.”

He added, “‘San Junipero’ was a story about love and love will defeat hated, love will win. But it might need a bit of help.”

He then shared a somewhat absurd request: “So maybe if all the beautiful people in this auditorium could start to physically make love with each other, or yourselves, on the count of three, this world would be a far better place, three, two, one, go.” The audience laughed nervously. “Okay, fine, suit yourself,” Brooker said.

“San Junipero” won the award over NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love,” HBO’s “The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks,” “Sherlock: The Lying Detective,” and HBO’s “The Wizard of Lies.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad