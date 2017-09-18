Charlie Brooker Calls 2017 Too ‘on the Nose’ to Be ‘Black Mirror’ Episode While Accepting Emmy for ‘San Junipero’

“Black Mirror: San Junipero” won the Primetime Emmy Award for best television movie Sunday night. The movie is the fourth episode of the third season of the Netflix anthology series “Black Mirror.”

Written by Charlie Brooker, the movie stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis. The speech was Brooker’s second the evening after winning the category for writing for a limited series, movie or drama as well.

“I have heard 2017 described as being trapped, like being trapped in one long unending ‘Black Mirror’ episode,” Brooker said. “But I like to think if I had written it, it wouldn’t be quite so on the nose with all this sort of Nazis and hate.”

He added, “‘San Junipero’ was a story about love and love will defeat hated, love will win. But it might need a bit of help.”

He then shared a somewhat absurd request: “So maybe if all the beautiful people in this auditorium could start to physically make love with each other, or yourselves, on the count of three, this world would be a far better place, three, two, one, go.” The audience laughed nervously. “Okay, fine, suit yourself,” Brooker said.

“San Junipero” won the award over NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love,” HBO’s “The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks,” “Sherlock: The Lying Detective,” and HBO’s “The Wizard of Lies.”