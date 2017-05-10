Lucy Hale’s ‘Life Sentence’ and DC Adaptation ‘Black Lightning’ Greenlit at CW

The Lucy Hale-led series “Life Sentence” and the DC Comics adaptation “Black Lightning” have been ordered to series at The CW, Variety has learned.

In “Life Sentence,” Hale plays a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer who finds out that she’s not dying after all and has to learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to “live like she was dying.” The series hails from writers Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith who will executive produce with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold. Lawrence’s Doozer Productions and Warner Bros. Television are behind the project.

For Hale, the series marks the actress’s next move, following the end of her hit series “Pretty Little Liars,” which signs off the air this summer on Freeform after seven seasons.

“Black Lightning” follows Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a former vigilante who hung up his suit years ago and now works as a teacher. But with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he will be pulled back into the fight as the legendary Black Lightning. The series is based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

Originally developed at Fox, who passed on the series, it was ordered to pilot at the CW. It is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, who produces “Riverdale,” “The Flash,” “Arrow,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” Berlanti’s partner Sarah Schechter also serves as executive producer along with writers Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil. It is produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros.

The series mark the fifth DC superhero show from Berlanti at the CW, which is currently home to “Arrow,” “The Flash,” DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Supergirl,” which have all been renewed for the 2017-2018 season. “Black Lightning” is the second Berlanti Productions series to move from another network to CW. After “Supergirl’s” first season struggled to keep a big enough audience for CBS’ standards, the younger-skewing sister network picked it up for its sophomore season. While superhero programming may not be the best fit for the Big Four, the CW has had great success with its four series, including “Supergirl,” which is performing strongly in its second season at the CW, only behind the net’s top show, “The Flash.”

Earlier today, the CW greenlit two other pilots — the “Dynasty” reboot, and military drama “Valor.”