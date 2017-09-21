Billy Eichner’s ‘Billy on the Street’ to Leave truTV

Billy Eichner’s comedy game show series “Billy on the Street” is leaving truTVVariety has confirmed.

The show features Eichner asking impromptu quiz show-type questions to people on the streets of New York, often accompanied by a celebrity guest. Past celebrity guests have included: Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, and Anna Kendrick.

“We can confirm that new episodes of ‘Billy on the Street’ will not be returning to truTV,” a truTV spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “The show is deceptively time-consuming to make and scheduling was increasingly difficult. We had a great run together capped off by the show’s Emmy nomination, and we wish Billy nothing but the best.”

Produced by Funny or Die, the show aired on Fuse from 2011-2014 for its first three seasons, moving to truTV in 2015 for Seasons 4 and 5. Season 5 concluded back in January. The series has been nominated for multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, most recently for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, losing out to “Saturday Night Live.” Eicher was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2013 for Outstanding Game Show Host.

In addition to hosting “Billy on the Street,” Eichner also stars in the Hulu series “Difficult People,” appeared in the new Netflix series “Friends from College,” and also appears in the current season of “American Horror Story.”

“Billy on the Street” came to truTV as the network was rebranding as a home for comedy and reality competition programming. Other comedy series on the network currently include ” Impractical Jokers,” “The Carbonaro Effect,” and “Adam Ruins Everything.”

Page Six first reported this news

