Billy Eichner and Metallica Play ‘Metal Have I Ever,’ John Legend and Alicia Keys Freestyle Jingles on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

“Carpool Karaoke” seems to be holding up, even without James Corden in the front seat.

Apple Music released new clips teasing the second and third episodes of the “Late Late Show” spinoff-turned-standalone series, featuring Billy Eichner with Metallica, and Alicia Keys with John Legend.

In the first bit, Eichner gets to know Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica through a game reminiscent of one that could be on Eichner’s “Billy on the Street.” Eichner spearheaded “Metal Have I Ever,” a fresh take on the classic “Never Have I Ever.” In this adaptation, instead of holding up five fingers, they just had to hold up metal fingers.

Eichner’s first question, asking if the guys had “listened to Paula Cole to unwind,” was followed by some perplexed silence before the pop culture expert had to sing a few bars of the “Dawson’s Creek” theme song. While only one band member has sent a picture of their genitals to someone, there were two who have been excited about a new flavor of yogurt.

Unfortunately for Eichner, none had sang Jasmine’s part in “A Whole New World,” from “Aladdin,” but that didn’t stop him from belting out a rousing solo rendition of “The Little Mermaid’s” “Part of Your World.”

In the next clip, Corden makes a brief appearance to challenge Legend and Keys to freestyle jingles for unusual items. “You two, you have such incredible voices, there’s literally nothing you can’t sing and it won’t sound good,” Corden asserted from the backseat.

Together, the duo harmonized tunes based on mundane suggestions from Corden, including Lyft (“Do you need a Lyft bro? Well I’ll pick you up”), natural deodorant (“Why do I still stink?”), and erections lasting longer than four hours (“It’s not appropriate right now.”)

Both episodes premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Apple Music.