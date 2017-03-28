Billy Eichner has been cast in Season 7 of FX’s “American Horror Story,” Variety has confirmed.

The comedian is the newest star to come aboard Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, which switches up the cast each season, but also brings back returning players in new roles for each installment.

Details on Eichner’s character or storyline are being kept under wraps, staying true to “American Horror Story’s” secretive nature. The theme of Season 7 is also unknown at this point.

While Eichner is the first fresh cast member to join Season 7, he joins “AHS” vets Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson who are returning for the upcoming season.

The funny-man has been cast in a heavily recurring role, and will appear in more than half of the episodes for Season 7, according to Deadline, who reports Eichner will play a close confidante of Paulson’s character and will mostly be wearing “mysterious tank tops.”

The casting is out-of-the-box for Eichner, who is best known for comic roles, most notably his man-on-the-street series “Billy on the Street.” His other prominent credits include “Difficult People” and “Parks and Recreation.” He recently appeared in NBC’s live musical “Hairspray Live.” He is repped by UTA.

While the theme for Season 7 is being kept a secret, Murphy has dished a few details: it will be a “modern-day story” and will be somewhat based on the 2016 presidential election. On a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Murphy teased, “I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through.”

“American Horror Story” has been renewed at FX through Season 9.