Billy Bush Tells Stephen Colbert ‘Enough’s Enough’ for Trump

Billy Bush took to Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” Monday night to drive home the points he made in a surprise New York Times editorial piece published earlier in the day.

The former “Access Hollywood” and “Today” anchor told the late-night host he had gotten frustrated and upset after hearing that the President had recently made statements disavowing that it was his voice heard by millions who viewed a 2005 outtake of an “Access Hollywood” tape on which Trump claims to harass women sexually. “For some reason, he came out with ‘That’s not my voice.'” Bush told Colbert in a snippet of the interview previewed by CBS Monday evening. “That is your voice. You were there. I was there. That’s your voice on the tape.”

CBS is expected to broadcast a longer version of an exchange between Bush and Colbert later this evening.

His remarks to Colbert echoed the piece he wrote for the Times. ““Of course he said it. And we laughed along, without a single doubt that this was hypothetical hot air from America’s highest-rated bloviator,” Bush wrote. “Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass standup act.”

More to come…