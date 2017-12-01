Billy Bush to Appear on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Billy Bush is making a special late-night appearance Monday on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

It marks the former “Today” co-host’s first late-night visit since he was fired from NBC following the release of the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. Bush will appear on Stephen Colbert’s show days after the recent ousting of Matt Lauer from “Today.” It also comes in the midst of a renewed focus on the Trump recording, which the president recently said was not authentic.

The “Access Hollywood” reporter started working at “Today” in August 2016 as co-host of the 9 a.m. hour. Lauer, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, was the anchor who announced that Bush would be leaving the morning show in October of 2016 after the Trump tape leaked.

Last Saturday, the New York Times reported that Trump has likened the claims of sexual assault against Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to the “Access Hollywood” tape that surfaced during the month prior to his election last year. On the 2005 recording, Trump bragged to Bush about grabbing women’s genitalia. Despite acknowledging that the voice on the recording was his and apologizing soon after it surfaced last year, the New York Times said Trump suggested earlier this year that the audio was faked. In regard to the report, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Monday that Trump has not “changed his position.”

The upcoming appearance from Bush comes on the heels of appearance cancellations on “The Late Show” in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood’s most prominent men. Colbert’s show had previously dropped a pre-recorded interview with Jeremy Piven amid harassment allegations against the former CBS star. Louis C.K. also canceled his visit in the lead up to a bombshell New York Times report about his sexual misconduct.