Billy Bob Thornton won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama television series for his role in Amazon’s “Goliath.”

Thornton beat out Rami Malek of USA’s “Mr. Robot,” Bob Odenkirk of AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Matthew Rhys of FX’s “The Americans,” and Liev Schreiber of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” who were all nominated in the best TV drama actor category.

Thornton dedicated his win to a production assistant on the show who had passed away.

Variety had predicted that Rhys would walk away with the award tonight because of the buzz this year for “The Americans,” which has been ignored in previous award show seasons. Our expert also predicted that Thornton was a close second, given his pedigree at the Globes in the past, plus the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s tendency to gravitate toward new shows — in this case “Goliath.”

Last year, Jon Hamm won the award for the last season of AMC’s “Mad Men.” Given the sentimental value of the final run, Hamm was a shoo-in, giving his fellow nominees little chance to win. Malek, Odenkirk and Schreiber were all up against Hamm in 2016.

This year’s category was comprised of three returning nominees (Malek, Odenkirk and Schreiber) and two category first-timers (Rhys and Thornton), though Thornton did win a Golden Globe in 2015 for FX’s “Fargo,” which fell into the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television. For Schreiber, the nomination marked his fourth consecutive in the category for “Ray Donovan.”