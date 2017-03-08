Showtime is shelling out for more “Billions.” The network has renewed the Paul Giamatti-Damian Lewis Wall Street drama for a third season, Variety has learned.

“‘Billions’ continues to be a show on the rise, growing not only in audience, but in critical buzz and cultural relevance,” said David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc. “It offers a unique mix of pure entertainment with sly commentary on our current have/have-not economy. Season 2 is off to a tremendous start, and has only whetted our audience’s appetite for what will come in Season 3.”

Season 2, currently airing, picked up immediately after the Season 1 finale. Hard-charging U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) squares off against billionaire hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Lewis), scorching the earth in a costly war for personal domination. The series explores the dynamic in the battle of law versus money, with power, sex, and the soul of New York in the balance. Maggie Siff stars as Wendy Rhoades, Chuck’s estranged wife and the top performance coach in the hedge fund world. Malin Akerman plays Lara Axelrod, Axe’s fiercely loyal and street-smart wife. Season 2 finds the characters vying for control in a changing world that presents an existential threat. Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile and Condola Rashad also star. Season 2 guest stars include Rob Morrow, Dan Soder, Kelly AuCoin, Mary-Louise Parker, Danny Strong, James Wolk, Christopher Denham, Glenn Fleshler, Asia Kate Dillon and Eric Bogosian.

“Billions” is created, written and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series is also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.