TV Ratings: Billboard Music Awards See Big Declines in Early Numbers

The Billboard Music Awards suffered a noticeable decline in the overnight ratings, according to early Nielsen data.

The award show, which aired on ABC, is currently averaging a 2.3 rating and 7.7 million viewers, making it easily the top-rated program of the night on broadcast but down 20% in both measures from a 3.1 and 9.6 million in 2016. Granted, the normal fast affiliate ratings are not wholly accurate, since they are time-period based and the awards show aired live coast-to-coast. However, last year’s ceremony adjusted up from a 2.9 to 3.1 once the final ratings came in, so there would need to be a significant increase in both key measures to even bring this year’s ceremony on par with last year.

Earlier in the night on ABC, the network aired a new episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.1, 5.4 million), which was even with its last original airing.

NBC aired a two-hour installment of “Dateline NBC” (0.9, 4.8 million) from 7 p.m.-9 p.m., followed by a new episode of “Shades of Blue” (0.7, 3.8 million) at 9, and the season finale of the Jennifer Lopez-led series at 10 (0.7, 4 million).

A new episode of “Bob’s Burgers” (0.7, 1.6 million) was down in both measures on Fox, while “The Simpsons” (0.9, 2.1 million) dipped also but slightly less so. The series finale of “Making History” (0.6, 1.3 million) was down in total viewers. Back-to-back episodes of “Family Guy” followed at 9 (1.0, 2.1 million) and 9:30 (1.0, 2.2 million).

CBS aired back-to-back episodes of “60 Minutes” at 7 (0.8, 7.9 million) and 8 (0.8, 7.5 million). The season finale of “Madam Secretary” (0.7, 7.5 million) followed at 9, followed by the season finale of “Elementary” (0.5, 4.1 million), which dipped in the demo.

ABC carried the night with a 2.0 and 7.2 million viewers. NBC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.8, but NBC finished third in total viewers with 4.4 million to Fox’s fourth place with 1.8 million. CBS finished fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but second in total viewers with 6.7 million.