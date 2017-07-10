‘It’ Star Bill Skarsgård Joins Stephen King Hulu Series ‘Castle Rock’

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
Bill Skarsgard Castle Rock
Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Bill Skarsgård has been cast as a series regular in Hulu’s Stephen King series “Castle Rock,” Variety has learned.

The project marks the second King project for Skarsgård, who will star in the film adaptation of King’s classic novel, “It,” as the iconic terrorizing clown, Pennywise.

In “Castle Rock,” Skarsgård will play a young man with an unusual legal problem. He joins a cast that includes Sissy Spacek, André Holland, Jane Levy and Melanie Lynskey.

Castle Rock” is described as a psychological-horror drama set in the Stephen King multiverse that combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, has served as the setting for many of King’s books, including  “Cujo,” “The Dead Zone,” and “The Body.” The series landed a 10-episode order.

Related

Bill Skarsgard

‘It’ Reboot Taps ‘Hemlock Grove’ Star Bill Skarsgard to Play Pennywise the Clown

Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason are writers on the series and will serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer. Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television are behind the series.

Skarsgård is on the rise. Aside from gearing up for his biggest role to date with “It,” which hits theaters this September, the Swedish actor starred in Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove” and is also known from the “Divergent” franchise. He is repped by WME.

Production on “Castle Rock” begins this year. No premiere date has been set, though the series is expected to debut in 2018.

Justin Kroll contributed to this report.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad