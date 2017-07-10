‘It’ Star Bill Skarsgård Joins Stephen King Hulu Series ‘Castle Rock’

Bill Skarsgård has been cast as a series regular in Hulu’s Stephen King series “Castle Rock,” Variety has learned.

The project marks the second King project for Skarsgård, who will star in the film adaptation of King’s classic novel, “It,” as the iconic terrorizing clown, Pennywise.

In “Castle Rock,” Skarsgård will play a young man with an unusual legal problem. He joins a cast that includes Sissy Spacek, André Holland, Jane Levy and Melanie Lynskey.

Castle Rock” is described as a psychological-horror drama set in the Stephen King multiverse that combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, has served as the setting for many of King’s books, including “Cujo,” “The Dead Zone,” and “The Body.” The series landed a 10-episode order.

Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason are writers on the series and will serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer. Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television are behind the series.

Skarsgård is on the rise. Aside from gearing up for his biggest role to date with “It,” which hits theaters this September, the Swedish actor starred in Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove” and is also known from the “Divergent” franchise. He is repped by WME.

Production on “Castle Rock” begins this year. No premiere date has been set, though the series is expected to debut in 2018.

Justin Kroll contributed to this report.