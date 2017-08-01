Former Fox News Co-President Bill Shine Reportedly Being Considered for White House Job

Bill Shine, the co-president of Fox News who stepped down in May following growing criticism over his handling of sexual harassment claims against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and host Bill O’Reilly, is being courted for a position on President Donald Trump’s communications team, according to the New York Times. Shine was reportedly recently approached by White House officials about the gig.

Shine was accused of and has denied turning a blind eye to the newsroom’s culture of harassment. His name appeared in at least four different lawsuits filed against Fox News, several suggesting he had failed to intervene while witnessing acts Ailes’ and/or O’Reilly’s harassing behavior toward women.

The White House communications team is currently in disarray. Trump fired his communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, on Monday — just 11 days after he was announced for the job. Scaramucci’s departure followed Sean Spicer’s resignation on July 21 as White House press secretary.c

Scaramucci worked with Shine during his time as a host on Fox News and the Fox Business Network.

Trump came under fire last week for hosting a dinner at the White House with Fox News star Sean Hannity, Shine, and Scaramucci, where they allegedly discussed political strategy. Hannity told the Times, through a Fox News spokeswoman, that Shine’s possible White House employment wasn’t a topic of conversation. “Bill Shine is talented enough that he doesn’t need my help in getting a job in the White House or any other position,” Hannity said in a statement.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Shine’s departure from the cable network came amid intense scrutiny on Fox News following explosive revelations of sexual harassment settlements and allegations against Ailes and O’Reilly, the network’s biggest star. Ailes was pushed out last July; O’Reilly exited in April.