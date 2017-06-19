Bill O’Reilly Prepares to Launch Streaming-Video Program

Former Fox News linchpin Bill O’Reilly told a crowd in Long Island over the weekend that he is preparing to beef up the operations of his BillOReilly.com website and launch a half-hour streaming-video program.
“But I am starting my own operation. We are going to do that,” he said to a crowd at the NYCB Theatre in Westbury, Long Island, where he and comedian Dennis Miller appeared as part of a tour. “where we will go into a studio and here it will look like ‘The Factor,’ said O’Reilly, according to a report in Newsday. ” It’s basically an experiment to see how many people are going to want this service. That’s coming and will be here before September in a robust form. But I suspect there will be another network maybe merging with us.”
A spokesman for O’Reilly declined to offer additional details.
O’Reilly has hired a former producer from Fox News Channel to assist him in the new endeavors, according to Mediaite. “We are assembling a team of journalists and are considering a number of options as BillOReilly.com is quickly developing into a major enterprise,” O’Reilly said in a statement to that outlet.
Both reports suggested O’Reilly’s new streaming-video efforts could make their way to a more traditional TV network. “A bunch of people are looking to compete with Fox because there’s a perception” of decline, O’Reilly said Saturday night.
Since leaving Fox News Channel earlier this year, O’Reilly has appeared to focus his efforts largely on a subscription-based podcast on his website.
The problem with this is that his target market is baby boomers who aren’t very computer savvy. He really needs that TV contract.
He could do an expose show about unethical media exploiting lawyers, allred and bloom, and how exactly they have repeatedly violated every ethics agreement oath lawyers are required to take to be licensed to practice law.
Why haven’t these two been disbarred.
It’s sickening the media continues to violate our rights.