Bill O’Reilly Prepares to Launch Streaming-Video Program

Former Fox News linchpin Bill O’Reilly told a crowd in Long Island over the weekend that he is preparing to beef up the operations of his BillOReilly.com website and launch a half-hour streaming-video program.

“But I am starting my own operation. We are going to do that,” he said to a crowd at the NYCB Theatre in Westbury, Long Island, where he and comedian Dennis Miller appeared as part of a tour. “where we will go into a studio and here it will look like ‘The Factor,’ said O’Reilly, according to a report in Newsday. ” It’s basically an experiment to see how many people are going to want this service. That’s coming and will be here before September in a robust form. But I suspect there will be another network maybe merging with us.”

A spokesman for O’Reilly declined to offer additional details.

O’Reilly has hired a former producer from Fox News Channel to assist him in the new endeavors, according to Mediaite. “We are assembling a team of journalists and are considering a number of options as BillOReilly.com is quickly developing into a major enterprise,” O’Reilly said in a statement to that outlet.

Both reports suggested O’Reilly’s new streaming-video efforts could make their way to a more traditional TV network. “A bunch of people are looking to compete with Fox because there’s a perception” of decline, O’Reilly said Saturday night.

Since leaving Fox News Channel earlier this year, O’Reilly has appeared to focus his efforts largely on a subscription-based podcast on his website.