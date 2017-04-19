Bill O’Reilly has blamed his ouster from Fox News on “completely unfounded claims” that have been leveled against him.
The embattled news anchor and longtime pillar of Fox News was dropped Wednesday by the network he helped build amid a steady stream of allegations that he engaged in sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior toward women over the years.
“Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television,” O’Reilly said. “It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.”
On Tuesday, O’Reilly attorney Marc Kasowitz said the star anchor was the subject of a “smear campaign” fueled by far-left advocacy groups that were after him for political and financial gain. Kasowitz said he would be presenting “irrefutable evidence” that such a campaign was coordinated. He did not return a call seeking comment on Wednesday.
Bill o’reilly is why I watch Fox News, he is the last piece of the old school morals and values I grew up with, no one can compare to him! You turned your back on the very backbone that made your station great, shame on you! I will not watch fox, but I will watch when your ratings plummet
I agree he was the victim of a coordinated left wing smear campaign; I also agree he was a serial sexual harasser who needed to be fired. The two are not mutually exclusive. Bill Clinton was the victim of a “vast right wing conspiracy” and yet he diddled Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office. These perverts need to quit giving their enemies so much ammunition !
Blame it always on the victim of sexual harassment, you jerk. It is about time you were fired!
sad to hear this news. i hope he proves the allegations are false. amid so much scandal in the news today, I always looked forward to the O’Reilly show because he seemed like an honest, ‘common’ person. above the shenanigans of politicians. if true, it only disheartens me further about the fate of this country.
Then why did Fox spend $3 million to settle claims on your behalf? Now that you’ve got some time on your hands maybe you should be seeking help. Perhaps we can get 45 to join you so you can have a like minded buddy in your group of abusers. Take heart Bill, there are places much lower on the pole than even Fox that would love to have you, Breibart and One America seem like a natural fit for you.
We are with YOU Bill. We will give up fox news and either follow you on a new channel or your website. We live in a world of instantly guilty! It is a shame what has happened! Dont be disheartened. Your fans are here!!
No Bill, we’re not with you. We’re ashamed of you. You are a sexual predator.
