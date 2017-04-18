Attorney Lisa Bloom said she is representing a new woman making a complaint of sexual and racial harassment against Bill O’Reilly, as the Fox News star has been on vacation from his show this week.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Bloom said that the woman called in to report a complaint on the Fox News hotline (the anonymous hotline is for all of 21st Century Fox, Fox News’ parent company, according to a spokeswoman). The woman’s identity was not disclosed.

Bloom, who could not immediately be reached for comment, also represents Wendy Walsh, who had been a contributor to “The O’Reilly Factor,” and says that she was let go after she declined O’Reilly’s advances. She called into the hotline earlier this month, and 21st Century Fox said that its outside law firm, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, would investigate.

A spokeswoman for Fox News declined comment on the latest accusations.

O’Reilly has been on vacation since last week, as allegations of sexual harassment surfaced after a New York Times story reporting that Fox News and O’Reilly had made settlements with five women who made claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. O’Reilly has denied the merits of the claims, and he is scheduled to return next week.

Bloom has called for an independent investigation by city and state authorities in New York.

Dozens of advertisers have pulled their advertising from O’Reilly’s show in the wake of the Times report, and protesters demonstrated outside Fox News headquarters on Tuesday to demand that he be fired. The protest was sponsored by the advocacy group UltraViolet.